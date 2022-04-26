ECASD offers staff, support for Chippewa Falls schools during homicide investigation
Resources are available for families and students in both the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls school districts.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District said Tuesday it is supporting the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District with staff and other resources as law enforcement investigates a homicide involving a student in Chippewa Falls.
In a letter to families, Mike Johnson, ECASD Superintendent, said administration at ECASD reached out to the CFAUSD to offer support once the death of Iliana Peters, a 10-year-old who attended Parkview Elementary in Chippewa Falls, was reported by police Monday.
In addition to offering support to the CFAUSD, Johnson wrote that the district is also offering support to families in Eau Claire given the proximity to Chippewa Falls, including counseling and support staff. Johnson said that Eau Claire Police Department school resource officers are there to help students and families. Johnson also provided safety information that is shared to students in schools, such as internet and social media safety and how to utilize the Speak Up, Speak Out program.
Peters was found dead Monday morning near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls, and police said they are considering it a homicide investigation. A Chippewa Falls church held a vigil for Peters Monday night. Meanwhile, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District administrators are recommending that parents pick up and drop off their students at their schools while the homicide investigation continues. Anyone with information about the homicide can call the Chippewa Falls Police Department tip line at 1-800-263-5906.
