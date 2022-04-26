ECASD offers staff, support for Chippewa Falls schools during homicide investigation

Dear Eau Claire Area School District Families:

By now, you may have heard about the tragic incident that claimed the life of a Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) student. We have reached out to the district to offer our support through staffing and other resources.

The CFAUSD will be collaborating closely with law enforcement to determine what or how much to share with the community. They are also requesting that parents/families be the ones to engage in discussion with their children about this event to the greatest extent possible.

We know that some of our students may be affected due to our proximity to Chippewa Falls and would like to include for you some of the talking points the CFAUSD has shared with their staff and families:

Please know that all ECASD staff and the Eau Claire Police Department are here to support our students and families. For additional assistance in helping your child(ren) deal with grief, you may access Resources for a document shared by the CFAUSD to its families.

When tragedies like this occur, we know that our families are having conversations about safety with their children. We would like to share some of the safety information your child has learned at school.

Beginning with our elementary students, our Student Services staff and classroom teachers focus on safety in three places: home, school, community. Our Eau Claire Police Department school resource officers facilitate lessons about internet and social media safety beginning in late elementary and continuing through secondary. The ECASD partners with Speak Up, Speak Out Wisconsin and encourages all students to utilize this comprehensive one-stop resource to turn to with concerns. Learn more at https://speakup.widoj.gov/.

As always, please reach out to me or our staff with concerns and questions. Our students, families, staff, and community need to support each other during this difficult time.