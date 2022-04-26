Empower Eau Claire
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Empower Eau Claire is a democratic process in which residents provide project ideas and vote on the best projects that serve the community.
Residents can vote on their top 5 of 14 projects on the ballot. Voting runs from April 26-May 13.
Jacksen Wolff, who is on the steering committee and is a UW-Eau Claire student talks about the process of participatory budgeting.
