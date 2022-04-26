EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Empower Eau Claire is a democratic process in which residents provide project ideas and vote on the best projects that serve the community.

Residents can vote on their top 5 of 14 projects on the ballot. Voting runs from April 26-May 13.

Jacksen Wolff, who is on the steering committee and is a UW-Eau Claire student talks about the process of participatory budgeting.

