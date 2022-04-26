Monroe County seniors voice concerns over Medicare program

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Nearly two dozen seniors came together in Tomah Tuesday to speak out about the confusing messaging surrounding the Medicare program.

The listening session was put together by the Monroe County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC), which is seeing a growing number of people that need help navigating Medicare.

“The amount of commercials have increased, the mailings to people’s homes, and especially the phone calls,” ADRC Elder Benefit Specialist Alice Ackerman said. “In particular, people that had been on Medicare for a number of years all of a sudden are getting all these mailings, they don’t understand it, they don’t want to change, it’s confusing them.”

The Wisconsin Senior Medicare Patrol says many of those phone calls and mailings are from scammers trying to defraud senior citizens.

As Project Manager Ingrid Kundinger explains, Monroe County residents aren’t the only ones being targeted.

“Our toll-free help line number rings daily with concerns for people who shared their Medicare information over the phone, or they received a shipment of medical supplies that they didn’t remember ordering or needing,” Kundinger detailed.

At the session, seniors were able to speak directly to representatives of Rep. Ron Kind, Rep. Tom Tiffany, and other state officials.

Ackerman was happy to see federal officials represented Tuesday because she says it’s up to the federal government to provide clearer messaging about Medicare.

“It’s too complex, and it truly needs to be simplified so grandma and grandpa can understand what’s going on,” Ackerman added.

In the meantime, Kundinger says one of the best ways to avoid getting scammed is by being cautious on the phone.

“If it’s anyone who’s talking to you about personal information, or starts asking you health related questions, and it’s not someone that you’re familiar with, we encourage people to just hang up,” Kundinger explained.

Keeping track of statements like a Medicare summary notice or health insurance benefits package can also help identify instances of fraud.

