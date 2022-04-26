RCU announces Chippewa Valley shred events

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Royal Credit Union is set to host shred events at several Royal offices in May.

According to a media release by Royal Credit Union, Shred Days are an opportunity for Members as well as the general public to properly dispose of their personal documents and files free of charge. RCU is partnering with Shred Away to safely dispose of documents.

According to the media release by RCU, this year’s shred events will be drive-up only. Attendees are asked to drive through the office’s parking lot and Royal team members will unload their items for them and place them in the shred truck.

RCU says in their media release they are enforcing a limit of two brown paper grocery bags or one file-sized box per car at all events. Accepted items include personal records, bills, receipts, bound paper, file folders, and CDs.

An Eau Claire Shred Day is set to take place at Royal Credit Union -Eau Claire South located at 4501 Royal Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54701 on Friday, May 6 from 7:30 a.m. -9:00 a.m.

A Menomonie Shred Day is set to take place at Royal Credit Union –Menomonie North located at 2615 Hils Court, Menomonie, WI 54751 on Tuesday, May 10 from 4:30 p.m. -6:00 p.m.

A Chippewa Falls Shred Day is set to take place at Royal Credit Union – Chippewa Falls South located at 1031 Woodward Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 pm Thursday, May 12 from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

You can view the media release by RCU here.

