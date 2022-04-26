Advertisement

USDA approves food program for children under 6 not enrolled in school

The Department of Health Services announced Monday that Wisconsin has received approval to...
The Department of Health Services announced Monday that Wisconsin has received approval to distribute food benefits for children under six not enrolled in school.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Health Services announced Monday that Wisconsin has received approval to distribute food benefits for children under six not enrolled in school.

The pre-6 pandemic-EBT program provides food benefits for young children who are members of a FoodShare household, and who are not receiving benefits as part of the school age P-EBT program.

The Department of Health Services says these supplemental food benefits will provide critical support to families impacted by COVID-19.

“The Department of Health Services is continuing to work hard to ensure that Wisconsin families have the food they need to support their youngest during their child’s early years of development,” Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, said. “These supplemental food benefits provide critical support to families impacted by COVID-19.”

You can view the DHS media release here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
CFAUSD
Chippewa Falls schools increasing security measures during homicide investigation
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death
"If you make sausage for a living, you're really like an artist."
A Look Inside: Rump’s Butcher Shoppe
Criteria for issuing an Amber Alert
Criteria needed to issue an Amber Alert

Latest News

32-year-old Timothy Larson of Viroqua is charged after crashing into a school bus April 25,...
Viroqua man receives drug, OWI charges after crashing into school bus
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases back above 1,000 again after weekend dip
42-year-old Duane Perkins was arrested April 21, 2022 and is charged with selling fentanyl and...
Eau Claire store owner charged with selling fentanyl, other drugs
Reynolds Tomter celebrates his 105th birthday on April 26th, 2022.
WWII vet celebrates his 105th birthday