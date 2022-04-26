USDA approves food program for children under 6 not enrolled in school

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Health Services announced Monday that Wisconsin has received approval to distribute food benefits for children under six not enrolled in school.

The pre-6 pandemic-EBT program provides food benefits for young children who are members of a FoodShare household, and who are not receiving benefits as part of the school age P-EBT program.

The Department of Health Services says these supplemental food benefits will provide critical support to families impacted by COVID-19.

“The Department of Health Services is continuing to work hard to ensure that Wisconsin families have the food they need to support their youngest during their child’s early years of development,” Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, said. “These supplemental food benefits provide critical support to families impacted by COVID-19.”

