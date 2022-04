EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

UW-Eau Claire presents, “Peter and the Starcatcher”, a theatrical adaptation of Peter Pan.

It’s based on the best-selling novels of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.

It runs April 29-30 and May 4-7 at 7:30 p.m. and April 30, May 1 and May 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Jamf Theatre at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.