Wisconsin COVID-19 cases back above 1,000 again after weekend dip

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are back above 1,000 per day in Wisconsin after a brief respite cause by the weekend, new Dept. of Health Services’ numbers show.

Since the report for last Tuesday found case counts reached a high not seen since mid-February, every daily update for the rest of the week remained in the four digits. They did, however, progressively decline as the week wore on and did not reach the 1,608 cases reported that first day.

The reports covering Saturday and Sunday reflected a bit of a retreat, even though over 1,500 more positive tests were tallied. The DHS case report released Tuesday, which covers the previous day’s count, saw new cases rise again to 1,183. With the seven-day rolling average now only including 1,000+ case weekdays, it climbed even higher, to 1,168 cases per day over the preceding week.

On Monday, the rolling average eclipsed 1,000 cases per day for the first time in two months and tripled the average recorded at this time last month.

New conformed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average, on April 26, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

As cases have risen steadily for the past month, new deaths attributed to COVID-19 remain near all-time lows, although the average did tick up. The new report puts the rolling average for deaths reported at two per day, up from the one per day average of the past few days, but still fewer than most of the pandemic, with the exception of last summer when it was at the same levels before cases started as autumn approached.

The number of patients in Wisconsin hospitals are typically updated by state health officials on Wednesday, so more information on the state’s hospitalization rate is expected to be available in the next daily update. The most recent one did see the only region where that rate was increasing the previous week, the Fox Valley Area region, stabilize.

