Wisconsin election investigation may be nearing end, or not

A special investigator’s taxpayer-funded contract to look into President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state is set to expire on Saturday.
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the...
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the 2020 election to Assembly members, on March 1, 2022.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of a handful of 2020 election reviews pushed by Republicans could be nearing an end in Wisconsin — or not.

But Donald Trump as well as the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to lead the investigation and the chair of the state Assembly committee on elections all want it to continue. They are putting pressure on Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to extend the much-criticized probe. Vos hired Michael Gableman last summer under a $676,000 taxpayer-funded contract.

