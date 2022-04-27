Altoona Police dispel rumor of Altoona student arrest in connection with Chippewa Falls homicide

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Atloona Police Department says the rumor about an Altoona student been arrested in connection with the homicide death of a Chippewa Falls girl is false.

Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page Wednesday that they have not made any arrests in connection with the homicide case involving 10-year-old Iliana Peters.

“It is my understanding there have been rumors regarding the Altoona Police Department arresting an Altoona student in relation to the homicide of 10-year-old Iliana (Lily) Peters,” Bakken wrote in the post. “The Altoona Police Department has NOT made any arrests in connection to this case. There are NO Altoona students involved in the homicide of Peters. Please do not contribute to the spread of inaccurate information; it is not helpful to the case, the family, or anyone else.”

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday and was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court as an adult with 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm, and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm. No other arrests have been made in the Chippewa Falls Police Department’s homicide investigation.

