Advertisement

Anheuser-Busch to brew a Ukrainian beer in the US

Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer...
Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer will be sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Anheuser-Busch is bringing Ukraine’s most popular beer to the United States.

Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer will be sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.

The beer sales will go to Ukrainian relief efforts, and the company will also donate at least $5 million to humanitarian aid and organizations.

The pale golden lager is named after the hard hit Ukrainian city of Chernihiv and has been brewed there since 1988.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death
42-year-old Duane Perkins was arrested April 21, 2022 and is charged with selling fentanyl and...
Eau Claire store owner charged with selling fentanyl, other drugs
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say

Latest News

A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out between parents, referees at youth basketball tournament
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
A police vehicle on Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters was...
Chippewa Falls schools lift pick-up and drop-off recommendation for students
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange