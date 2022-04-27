Advertisement

Bald eagle fatally shot, Wis. DNR seeking information

(MGN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking tips related to a bald eagle shooting case.

According to the DNR, at around 4 p.m. on April 17, DNR wardens were notified of an injured bald eagle found along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia near the Washington-Ozaukee county line.

After being captured, transported to a wildlife rehabilitator, and later transferred to an avian veterinarian for evaluation, the bird was euthanized due to severity of injuries.

The DNR is now seeking any and all tips that may be useful in identifying the responsible party or parties. To make an anonymous report, contact the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367. Reference “Washington County Eagle” when reporting.

Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death
42-year-old Duane Perkins was arrested April 21, 2022 and is charged with selling fentanyl and...
Eau Claire store owner charged with selling fentanyl, other drugs

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/27/22)
Denim Day
Denim Day raising awareness for sexual assault victims
McCann Creek Fishery Area Addition
McCann Creek Fishery Area Addition (4/27/22)
The poll released Wednesday showed that 36% of respondents had a favorable view of Republican...
Poll shows growing pessimism among Wisconsin voters