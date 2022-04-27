Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club receives donation

Northwestern Bank of Chippewa Falls donates $225,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Chippewa...
By JD Danielson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Today, the Boys and Girls Club of Chippewa Falls received an exciting donation at their new home.

Northwestern Bank of Chippewa Falls donated $225,000 to the Boys and Girls Club today as they settle into their new permanent location at the former Masonic Center.

With a pressing need for more space, the donation allows the club to purchase the building without loans, and to begin renovations on the new property immediately.

Center Director for the Club Mollie Hogan says the new space tackles the need for expanded enrollment.

“This donation has allowed us to purchase this new facility...which has doubled our capacity to serve more kids,” she said. “We’ve been dealing with wait-lists throughout the past year and a half, and just having to tell families that we don’t have room for them, and now we don’t have to do that anymore. That’s really exciting: To be able to serve all the families that need us, which is what we are here for.”

Hogan stated that renovations will focus on program spaces for the kids, increasing the quality and safety of areas for kids to occupy within the club. As enrollments continue to increase, the club eventually looks to make additions to the building as well, namely in the form of a gymnasium.

