Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers.

The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s father says she was visiting her aunt’s home on the street Sunday and never returned. Police officers searched a home on the street Tuesday.

With a suspect being held on a $1 million cash bond, neighbors say they’re starting to feel a little relief.

Jack Zschernitz lives just two houses down from the home searched Tuesday. He says police officers telling the public the community is no longer in danger puts his mind slightly at ease.

However, Zschernitz says he will always think of the 10-year-old’s death when taking walks on the nearby trail-- something he does with his own children in the summers. Noting a case like this does impact his mindset when it comes to parenting.

“I feel like it’s going to make a lot more parents be more protective who will never want their kids out of their view,” Zschernitz said. “I mean, it’s one of those really difficult things that it can, you know, I don’t want to over parent just because of one isolated incident.”

Zschernitz describes his neighborhood as normally a nice and quiet area. Adding he continues to struggle to comprehend all that’s happened this week.

