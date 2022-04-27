Advertisement

Chippewa Falls schools lift pick-up and drop-off recommendation for students

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Tuesday that the community is no longer in danger.
A police vehicle on Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters was...
A police vehicle on Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters was found on April 25, 2022.(Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is lifting its recommendation that parents and guardians pick up and drop off students at their schools while law enforcement conducts a homicide investigation into the death of a 10-year-old in Chippewa Falls.

In a letter to families, the CFAUSD cited Tuesday night’s press conference by Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, which revealed that a juvenile suspect was in custody and the public is no longer in danger.

10-year-old Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead near the Duncan Creek Trail Monday morning after being reported missing Sunday evening. Peters was a 4th-grade student at Parkview Elementary in the CFAUSD.

The letter said that the district will continue to provide resources, such as counseling, to staff and students. Additional support is available at Cardinal Care. The Eau Claire Area School District is also providing support. Earlier this week, the district increased security and asked for more law enforcement presence due to the ongoing homicide investigation.

A message sent to CFAUSD staff Wednesday morning detailed how to speak with students and community members about the homicide, and offered talking points for any conversations in school about the case. CFAUSD administration reminded families and staff that if they see or hear anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to report it to law enforcement or to use the Speak Up, Speak Out platform.

Chippewa Falls residents are remembering Peters with makeshift memorials in the city, while churches held vigils Monday night. Several businesses are contributing purple ribbons, lights, stickers and signs as community members wait for answers from the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case can use the Chippewa Falls Police Department tip line at 1-800-263-5906 through Wednesday at noon, and to call the department’s non-emergency line at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1 afterwards.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death
42-year-old Duane Perkins was arrested April 21, 2022 and is charged with selling fentanyl and...
Eau Claire store owner charged with selling fentanyl, other drugs
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (4/27/22)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Jill Welke (4/27/22)
Ukrainian woman flees war zone and lands in Bayfield, Wisconsin
Ukrainian woman flees war zone and lands in Bayfield, Wisconsin
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily