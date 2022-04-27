Chippewa Falls schools lift pick-up and drop-off recommendation for students

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is lifting its recommendation that parents and guardians pick up and drop off students at their schools while law enforcement conducts a homicide investigation into the death of a 10-year-old in Chippewa Falls.

In a letter to families, the CFAUSD cited Tuesday night’s press conference by Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, which revealed that a juvenile suspect was in custody and the public is no longer in danger.

10-year-old Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead near the Duncan Creek Trail Monday morning after being reported missing Sunday evening. Peters was a 4th-grade student at Parkview Elementary in the CFAUSD.

The letter said that the district will continue to provide resources, such as counseling, to staff and students. Additional support is available at Cardinal Care. The Eau Claire Area School District is also providing support. Earlier this week, the district increased security and asked for more law enforcement presence due to the ongoing homicide investigation.

A message sent to CFAUSD staff Wednesday morning detailed how to speak with students and community members about the homicide, and offered talking points for any conversations in school about the case. CFAUSD administration reminded families and staff that if they see or hear anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to report it to law enforcement or to use the Speak Up, Speak Out platform.

Chippewa Falls residents are remembering Peters with makeshift memorials in the city, while churches held vigils Monday night. Several businesses are contributing purple ribbons, lights, stickers and signs as community members wait for answers from the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case can use the Chippewa Falls Police Department tip line at 1-800-263-5906 through Wednesday at noon, and to call the department’s non-emergency line at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1 afterwards.

