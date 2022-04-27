Advertisement

CVTC students plant new trees for Arbor Day

CVTC is a Tree Campus through the National Arbor Day Foundation. Students upheld this role by planting six new trees.(WEAU)
By Ellie Pomerleau
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A deep hole, fertile soil, and lots of water is the recipe Chippewa Valley Technical College students used while planting trees on Wednesday.

CVTC students showed off their green thumbs to celebrate upcoming Arbor Day. Students were not afraid to get down and dirty as they planted six new trees at the CVTC Energy and Education center.

CVTC is considered a Tree Campus by the National Arbor Day Foundation. One of their duties as a Tree Campus is to plant trees yearly. CVTC’s Horticulture Instructor, Susan Frame, says it’s all about promoting trees.

“It’s a great way to spread tree joy, you know we want to let everyone know it’s a great thing to plant trees,” Frame said. “It’s easy to do, it doesn’t take that long, it’s a great time of the year to be doing it.”

Frame says planting trees is great for the environment. They provide oxygen, shade and habitats for animals.

If you are looking to plant your own trees, Frame says it is best to do your research because all trees and plants have different needs.

