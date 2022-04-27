Denim Day raising awareness for sexual assault victims

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, but the final Wednesday of the month holds a specific designation.

Denim Day was first established in 1999, and its origin can be traced back to Italy in 1992.

“There was a woman who came forward with a sexual assault case and was not believed,” said Heidi Svee, Program Coordinator with New Horizons Shelter & Outreach Centers. “All of the courts kept saying that she had to have consented because she had tight jeans on, and the only way that the perpetrator could have taken the jeans off was with her help.”

The day is meant to raise awareness about victim blaming, and advocates like Chelsey Senn at Gundersen Health System are hoping to send a clear message about supporting victims of assault.

“This is never the fault of the victim, they have never done anything to bring this on themselves,” Senn expressed. “It is completely a choice that has been made by the person who perpetrated the crime, and the person who was victimized did nothing to bring this on themselves.”

To stand in solidarity with victims, New Horizons encouraged the La Crosse community to wear jeans in recognition of Denim Day.

Svee wants the gesture to show victims that New Horizons and other community resources are available to help.

“Many people don’t ever come forward to share or disclose that they experienced sexual assault,” Svee said. “This is an effort to hopefully normalize some of those conversations, and let folks know that their experiences are valid, that they have support in the community.”

New Horizons also raised money from the businesses and organizations that participated in Denim Day.

The funds will go towards two $500 scholarships that will given to two high school seniors, one in La Crosse, and one in Trempealeau County.

Additional programming from New Horizons will be offered to victims through in-person support groups beginning in June.

