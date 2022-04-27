The Master Singers Concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Master Singers, Gary R. Schwartzhoff, conductor, will present Choral Images 2022: Illuminare on Sunday, May 1 at 5 PM at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eau Claire. Illuminare is the commissioned work by Elaine Hagenberg from Des Moines. Nine choral organizations across the United States formed a consortium to commission this five-movement work in 2018. This concert marks the conclusion of their Twenty-Ninth concert season by The Master Singers with six performances in Eau Claire and Minneapolis.

llluminare is Hagenberg’s first extended work, consisting of five-movements for SATB chorus and chamber orchestra. Using lesser-known sacred Latin texts, the piece takes the listener through a season of beauty and goodness that has been disrupted by darkness and confusion. But as light gradually returns, hope is restored, illuminating our future, and guiding us in peace. Illuminare was originally scheduled to be premiered in 2020 by members of the commissioning consortium. The Covid 19 Pandemic caused numerous delays and cancellations over the past two seasons. In 2021-2022, performances of this work are scheduled in eight states.

The second half of Choral Images will feature five choral works by noted composers Ernani Aguiar; Kim André Arnesen; Howard Helvey; Stephen Paulus; and René Clausen. The concert will conclude with a performance of the unofficial Hymn of Ukraine by Mykola Leontovich to honor the citizens of Ukraine and their struggle for peace.

Tickets for Choral Images 2022 are available at the three Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire, First Congregational United Church of Christ and at the door. Admission is $25.00 for adults, $10.00 for students.

