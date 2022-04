BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever spearheaded an effort to purchase land adjacent to the McCann Creek Fishery area north of Bloomer.

Chapter president Travis Hakes says it now provides 182 acres of public access and upland habitat for recreation, including hunting, fishing and trapping.

