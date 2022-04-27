Advertisement

Olympians join Ariens for Nordic Center celebration

It’s a project that’s taken the company four years of work.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members and Olympians joined Ariens Co. for the kickoff of its Nordic Center.

Ariens had an exciting day celebrating how far the project’s come since breaking ground in November. While the site is just dirt now, come December it will be home to the largest and only year-round biathlon training center in Wisconsin. It’s a project that’s taken the company four years of work.

For local Olympic biathlete Deedra Irwin, the new center is very exciting as it will allow her to train closer to home in the summer months when she usually would have to be in Vermont or New York.

She hopes this new center will drive more interest in her sport of choice.

”To be able to have this facility and hopefully have schools be able to come down and visit, and maybe have Olympic days where they can come and check out cross-county and biathlon, it’s going to be amazing,” Irwin said.

Wednesday, community members got to hear from Irwin and her fellow Olympic athletes and take a tour of the unfinished site.

When it’s finished, the facility will have a 3K roller-ski loop, a 20-point biathlon range, and what officials call the most advanced snow-making system for Nordic skiing.

Community members and Olympians joined Ariens Co. for the kickoff of its Nordic Center.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death
42-year-old Duane Perkins was arrested April 21, 2022 and is charged with selling fentanyl and...
Eau Claire store owner charged with selling fentanyl, other drugs

Latest News

Gov. Evers has signed a contract to begin bridge rehabilitation projects on multiple Wisconsin...
Gov. Evers approves bridge rehabilitation projects on Highway 29 structures
Lily Peters Homicide Case First Court Appearance
The 14-year-old boy accused of killing Lily Peters is currently charged as an adult. He could,...
A look at juvenile vs. adult criminal court
SportScene 13 Wednesday @ SIX
SportScene 13 Wednesday @ SIX
Northwestern Bank of Chippewa Falls donates $225,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Chippewa...
Boys and Girls Club receives donation