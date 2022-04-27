Advertisement

Poll shows growing pessimism among Wisconsin voters

The poll released Wednesday showed that 36% of respondents had a favorable view of Republican...
The poll released Wednesday showed that 36% of respondents had a favorable view of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, with 46% unfavorable. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had higher numbers with 47% favorability and 42% unfavorable.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Apr. 27, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The latest Marquette University Law School poll shows Wisconsin voters are growing more pessimistic. The poll released Wednesday showed that 36% of respondents had a favorable view of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, with 46% unfavorable. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had higher numbers with 47% favorability and 42% unfavorable. Both are up for reelection in November. Meanwhile, 56% said the state was on the wrong track, a number that has steadily increased over the past three polls done since October. The poll showed a tightening race in the Senate Democratic primary, with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in front but challengers Alex Lasry and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski gaining.

