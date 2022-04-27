Advertisement

Regents name UW-Madison chancellor finalists

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System regents have released the names of finalists for the UW-Madison chancellor position. Current Chancellor Rebecca Blank plans to leave at the end of the spring semester to become president at Northwestern.

UW System Interim President Michael Falbo said Wednesday a regents committee has picked:

  • Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor
  • Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost
  • UCLA Law School Dean Jennifer Mnookin
  • Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost
  • UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz

The committee will make a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents after collecting campus feedback.

