Regents name UW-Madison chancellor finalists

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System regents have released the names of finalists for the UW-Madison chancellor position. Current Chancellor Rebecca Blank plans to leave at the end of the spring semester to become president at Northwestern.

UW System Interim President Michael Falbo said Wednesday a regents committee has picked:

Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor

Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost

UCLA Law School Dean Jennifer Mnookin

Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost

UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz

The committee will make a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents after collecting campus feedback.

