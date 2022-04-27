Suspect in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation to make initial court appearance Wednesday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The juvenile suspect in a homicide investigation in Chippewa Falls is making their initial court appearance Wednesday.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Chippewa County Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

10-year-old Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls Monday morning after being reported missing Sunday evening.

After the suspect’s initial court appearance, the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office will provide an update on the case from the Chippewa County Courthouse.

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was found dead Monday, April 25, 2022. (Chippewa Falls Police Department)

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said the arrest was made in the City of Chippewa Falls Tuesday evening. Kelm said that the suspect was not a stranger to Peters, and was known to her. Kelm said with the suspect in custody, the public is no longer in danger. No other details were given about the suspect, including whether the suspect was related to Peters.

Kelm said over 200 tips were provided to the Police Department, which Kelm said were critical to the investigation. Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street, near where Peters’ body was found, on Tuesday, Kelm said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation finished processing the crime scene Monday night, and the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office removed Peters’ body to conduct a forensic autopsy. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey County, Minn. is handling the autopsy.

Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters on April 25 and 26, 2022. (Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)

Chippewa Falls residents are remembering Peters with makeshift memorials in the city, while churches held vigils Monday night. Several businesses are contributing purple ribbons, lights, stickers and signs as community members wait for answers from the investigation. The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, where Peters attended Parkview Elementary as a 4th-grader, lifted its recommendation that parents and guardians pick up and drop off students at their schools, citing the suspect now being in custody.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Chippewa Falls Police Department’s non-emergency line at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1.

