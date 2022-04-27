Tea for Lily fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A growing fundraiser is underway for the family of Lily Peters.

Nutrition shops throughout Wisconsin are offering a “Tea for Lily”, a special grape and pomegranate tea blend with proceeds going towards the Peters family.

Started around the Chippewa Valley area, the fundraiser has now spread to all corners of Wisconsin, and even into Iowa. Charles Probst, the owner and operator of Vibe Nutrition in Eau Claire, and a leading contributor to the fundraising efforts, is still awed by the support the fundraiser has received.

“I was blown away by the outpouring of love and support from my community of Vibe Nutrition; Instagram account just went nuts, so it’s amazing,” he said. “Everybody in the shop today has either donated or gotten a tea, so we’re real happy with that. I’ve heard some news from the other clubs in the surrounding areas, and things are just going great; more than we expected.”

Alongside the purchase of a Lily’s tea, cash donations are also being accepted at sites across the Chippewa Valley and beyond. Participating shops include, but are not limited to: Vibe Nutrition and Divine Nutrition in Eau Claire, Hallie Nutrition in Lake Hallie, and Envy Wellness in Chippewa Falls.

The fundraiser will run until the end of May.

