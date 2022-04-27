Advertisement

Tea for Lily fundraiser

Chippewa Valley nutrition shops are running a Tea for Lily fundraiser for the family of Lily...
Chippewa Valley nutrition shops are running a Tea for Lily fundraiser for the family of Lily Peters(JD Danielson)
By JD Danielson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A growing fundraiser is underway for the family of Lily Peters.

Nutrition shops throughout Wisconsin are offering a “Tea for Lily”, a special grape and pomegranate tea blend with proceeds going towards the Peters family.

Started around the Chippewa Valley area, the fundraiser has now spread to all corners of Wisconsin, and even into Iowa. Charles Probst, the owner and operator of Vibe Nutrition in Eau Claire, and a leading contributor to the fundraising efforts, is still awed by the support the fundraiser has received.

“I was blown away by the outpouring of love and support from my community of Vibe Nutrition; Instagram account just went nuts, so it’s amazing,” he said. “Everybody in the shop today has either donated or gotten a tea, so we’re real happy with that. I’ve heard some news from the other clubs in the surrounding areas, and things are just going great; more than we expected.”

Alongside the purchase of a Lily’s tea, cash donations are also being accepted at sites across the Chippewa Valley and beyond. Participating shops include, but are not limited to: Vibe Nutrition and Divine Nutrition in Eau Claire, Hallie Nutrition in Lake Hallie, and Envy Wellness in Chippewa Falls.

The fundraiser will run until the end of May.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death
42-year-old Duane Perkins was arrested April 21, 2022 and is charged with selling fentanyl and...
Eau Claire store owner charged with selling fentanyl, other drugs

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/27/22)
Denim Day
Denim Day raising awareness for sexual assault victims
McCann Creek Fishery Area Addition
McCann Creek Fishery Area Addition (4/27/22)
The poll released Wednesday showed that 36% of respondents had a favorable view of Republican...
Poll shows growing pessimism among Wisconsin voters
Bald eagle fatally shot, Wis. DNR seeking information