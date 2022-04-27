Advertisement

Tips for talking with children about tragic events

By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the community continues to process Lily Peters’ death, it can be difficult or uncomfortable for parents to talk with children about this tragedy.

Alison Jones is a psychiatrist with Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire.

She said it’s important to talk about tragic events like Lily Peters’ death with your kids.

If you don’t, they’ll likely find the information somewhere.

That information may not be accurate.

For elementary students, Jones said one way you can talk to children is focusing on safety in the community.

Share with them ways they can be aware of their surroundings and what to do if they need help.

She said for both adults and children, community is also key.

“As a psychiatrist in the community, I know that this is a really challenging time, and it’s important to lean on your community members and support services that we have within the region and working together as a community,” Jones said.

Jones also recommends watching for changes in your child’s behavior.

“Kids asking more questions, really perseverating or getting stuck on details about the event or even other things that are happening in their lives,” Jones said. “Maybe being more clingy or wanting to attach to their family or not wanting to go out of the home without their parents.”

Jones said if you do notice changes like this, or if your child starts acting out, reach out to their schools or other resources in the community for help.

