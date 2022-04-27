Advertisement

WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield. (Source: Vermont State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMONT (Gray News) – An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on the highway and smashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser.

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield.

According to Vermont State Police, no one was hurt but the cruiser had a lot of damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was given a ticket for having an unsecured load.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death
42-year-old Duane Perkins was arrested April 21, 2022 and is charged with selling fentanyl and...
Eau Claire store owner charged with selling fentanyl, other drugs

Latest News

Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay...
Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California
Biden’s remarks came during a wide-ranging Monday meeting at the White House with seven members...
Democratic lawmaker: Biden suggests he’ll ease student loan burden
Chippewa Valley nutrition shops are running a Tea for Lily fundraiser for the family of Lily...
Tea for Lily fundraiser
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
A Dollar General store manager saved an 85-year-old customer from a phone scam.
‘She looked worried’: Store clerk saves 85-year-old woman from phone scam, police say