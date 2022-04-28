Advertisement

8 Midwest states seek permanent waiver to sell E15 gas

Governors from eight Midwest states asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Thursday for...
Governors from eight Midwest states asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Thursday for a permanent waiver that will allow each state to continue selling ethanol blended gas year-round without restriction.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Governors from eight Midwest states asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Thursday for a permanent waiver that will allow each state to continue selling ethanol blended gas year-round without restriction. The EPA’s decision last week to suspend restrictions of summer sales of the lower-carbon, lower-cost E15 gasoline is temporary and only applies to the 2022 summer driving season. E15 is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures. The bipartisan group of governors from Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin sent a joint letter to EPA Administrator Michael Reagan formally requesting the waiver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
A police vehicle on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters...
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily

Latest News

Eau Claire County drop off locations also include Marshfield Medical Center- Eau Claire, Lake...
Spring Drug Take Back Day on April 30
The Eau Claire Marathon is taking place this weekend in the downtown Eau Claire area and will...
Eau Claire Marathon weekend road closures
According to a release by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on April 21, 2022 at around 8:00...
Minn. man dead after ATV crash in Polk County
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide