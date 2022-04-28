Advertisement

Chippewa Falls officers grateful for community support

Chief Matthew Kelm says a counselor has been on scene at the command post full-time as a resource for officers to use, offering an emotional debrief for those working on the case.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Police Chief says the events of the past week have left officers physically tired and emotionally drained.

Chief Matthew Kelm says a counselor has been on scene at the command post full-time as a resource for officers to use, offering an emotional debrief for those working on the case.

Kelm says on top of this professional help, officers truly appreciate the support from the community members.

“I think a big part of what helps our officers is the outpouring of support we’ve gotten from the community. It’s been unbelievable. One officer told me this morning he was stopped three times by cars just walking across the street, just stopping to say thank you. So that stuff really does help us and helps our officers mental and emotional well-being,” Chief Kelm said.

Chief Kelm says the events of the week are traumatic and take a mental toll on first responders.

He says, fortunately, an emphasis on mental health has come into the spotlight for law enforcement agencies and it’s become more of the norm to seek help.

