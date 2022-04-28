Eau Claire County DA concludes man’s death was not officer-involved

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - An Administrative Review was conducted after a man died two weeks after being taken into custody by police in Altoona.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, 43-year-old Demetrio Jackson of Eau Claire died at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Oct. 22 of 2021.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has completed an investigation into the death of Jackson.

According to a media release of Administrative Review by the Eau Claire Police Department, the investigation and autopsy revealed Jackson passed away of anoxic encephalopathy following cardiopulmonary arrest. Pathologists found that he had pre-existing heart condition. The media release says “toxicology revealed he had a level of methamphetamine present in his system, which by itself, is lethal.”

Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal concluded Jackson’s death was not an officer-involved death.

“The Eau Claire Police Department conducted an Administrative Review of the incident and concluded actions taken by ECPD personnel were appropriate, necessary, and compliant with department policy,” The media release by Eau Claire Police Department says.

