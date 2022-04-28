Eau Claire County sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released from prison and live in Eau Claire.

According to a release by the Eau Claire Police Department, sex offender 50-year-old Scott Olson is set to be released from prison on May 3, 2022. Olson will be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Olson’s previous Eau Claire County convictions include include 3rd degree sexual assault, 2nd degree sexual assault, and false imprisonment.

The release by the Eau Claire Police Department says Olson is set to live at a DOC monitored home in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire. Conditions of his release include lifetime sex offender registration and GPS tracking with exclusion zones. Olson must comply with all sex offender registrant rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring, and have no unsupervised contact with minors.

Inquiries regarding Olson should be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor at 715-225-2964.

