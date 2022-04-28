Advertisement

Eau Claire Marathon weekend road closures

Over 2,000 runners took part in the 2021 Eau Claire Marathon and other events on Sunday, Sept....
The Eau Claire Marathon is taking place this weekend in the downtown Eau Claire area and will result in some road closures.(Bob Gallaher / WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (CITY OF EAU CLAIRE MEDIA RELEASE) -The Eau Claire Marathon is taking place this weekend in the downtown Eau Claire area and will result in some road closures. If you live, work, or travel in the area, familiarize yourself with these closures, give yourself extra travel time, and please use caution - watch for runners and their fans along the various race routes so we can all have a safe and happy weekend.

Race maps can be seen here: https://www.eauclairemarathon.com/course-maps

Eau Claire Marathon website: https://www.eauclairemarathon.com/

To those of you visiting for this Boston Marathon qualifying event: WELCOME to Eau Claire! We’re glad you’re here, and hope you enjoy your stay.

Road Closures Eau Claire Marathon

Saturday – April 30, 2022

Graham Ave. (Grand Ave. to Main St.) closed Saturday, April 30, 3:00 p.m. - Sunday May 1, 7:00 p.m.

Riverfront Terrace (Wisconsin St. to Madison St.) closed Saturday, April 30, 9:00 a.m. to Sunday May 1, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday – May 1, 2022

Madison St. Bridge (Farwell St. to Whipple Ave.) closed 6:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Wipple St. (Madison St. to Fulton St.) closed 6:45 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

Fulton St. (Whipple St. to 5th Ave.) closed 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

6th Ave (Fulton St. to Chippewa St.) closed 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 am

Broadway St. (6th Ave. to 9th Ave.) closed 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 AM

9th Ave. (Broadway St. to Chippewa St.) closed 7:00 a.m.- 7:45 a.m.

5th Ave. (Madison St. to Fulton St.) closed 8:00 a.m. -8:45AM

Chippewa St. (From 9th Ave. to 1st Ave.) closed 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

1st Ave. (Chippewa St. to Grand Ave/path) closed 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

1st Ave. (Water St. to Lake St.) closed 9:15 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Phoenix Park Pedestrian Bridge closed 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Lake St. Bridge (1st Ave. to Graham Ave.) closed 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Barstow St. & Wisconsin St. - drop off area only (no parking)

Barstow St. (Galloway St. to Newton St.) closed 8:45 a.m. -12:15 p.m.

Graham Ave. (Eau Claire St. to Lake St.) closed 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Graham Ave. (Marston Ave. to Wilson St.) closed 8:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

**All side streets between Barstow and Graham closed from Eau Claire Street to Gray Street

3rd St. (Fountain St. to Garden St.) closed 7:15 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Dewey St. (Eau Claire St. and Galloway St.) closed 8:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

Riverview Dr. northbound traffic closed 6:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Riverview Dr. southbound traffic closed 8:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

State St. (Clairemont Ave. to Washington St.) closed 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

PDF: Road Closures - Eau Claire Marathon 2022

