Advertisement

FDA expected to ban menthol cigarettes

Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in...
Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in Pittsburgh.((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Menthol cigarettes may end up fading away like smoke.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to unveil a rule that would ban menthol from being used in the production of cigarettes.

Officials say this is a necessary step to help protect public health.

Nearly 19 million people smoke menthol cigarettes, and according to the FDA, most of them are minorities.

The FDA says taking menthol out of cigarettes could result in saving 650,000 premature deaths over the next four decades.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says overall smoking rates hit an all-time low in 2018, but add smoking is still the top cause of preventable death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily
A police vehicle on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters...
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

Latest News

A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
US economy shrank by 1.4% in Q1 but consumers kept spending
President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
Biden wants another $33B to help Ukraine battle Russia
FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth
Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Ohio school board member’s typo puts porn link in pro-abstinence Facebook post