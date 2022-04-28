Gov. Evers approves bridge rehabilitation projects on Highway 29 structures

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers has signed a contract to begin bridge rehabilitation projects on multiple Wisconsin Highway 29 structures in Chippewa and Clark Counties.

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Gov. Evers has signed a $1.82 million contract with prime contractor Zenith Tech, Inc. of Waukesha, Wis. for the multi-bridge rehabilitation project.

The Wisconsin DOT says construction is scheduled to start on May 3.

According to the media release by the Wisconsin DOT, multiple Wisconsin Highway 29 bridges are in need of maintenance; Two each over Stillson Creek, 190th Street, Paint Creek and County X, as well as the Cardinal Avenue bridge over Highway 29.

The Wisconsin DOT says in their media release that the project is intended to:

Make concrete surface repairs.

Replace bridge joints, wing wall parapet and asphalt approaching both sides of each structure.

Overlay the bridge decks with concrete.

The Wisconsin DOT says during construction, Highway 29 will stay open to traffic, but people may encounter single-lane closures between County J in the Town of Lafayette near the City of Chippewa Falls, and Wisconsin Highway 27 in the Village of Cadott.

To learn more about the projects you can visit the region’s 511 website here.

