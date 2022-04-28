Advertisement

‘Hometown boy done good’ – a South Georgia trailblazer is leading the Pentagon at a turbulent time

Secretary Lloyd Austin, a Georgia native, now leads as the Secretary of Defense.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Secretary Lloyd Austin grew up in Thomasville, Georgia before making his way to West Point. He rose through the ranks while on active duty, becoming a four-star general, and now as a civilian occupies the highest role at the Pentagon as Secretary of Defense. Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) is proud to have him in this role.

“Hometown boy done good,” said Bishop.

Bishop is an Army veteran himself. He said having someone like Austin at the helm of U.S. armed forces, once the Commander of U.S. forces in Iraq then Commander of Central Command, gives confidence to the troops.

“It makes the soldier and our troops committed to the fact that they’re willing to follow the Commander in Chief, willing to follow the leaders,” said Bishop.

The Thomasville High School graduate has faced numerous tests during his first year as the civilian leader of the U.S. military. Austin received many questions about the withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer, including how 13 service members lost their lives to a suicide bomb at the Kabul airport.

Now, he faces questions about how much the U.S. military can support Ukraine against Russian aggression. Bishop thinks Austin and the administration are handling it well.

“President Biden and his security team, including Secretary Austin, have done a tremendous job unifying our NATO allies and the world,” said Bishop.

Bishop said he has worked with Austin throughout the years on different causes, including helping families of veterans. Bishop thinks it is in the DNA of his district to serve.

“Our core values: God, country, work, and family. And of course, country is patriotism,” said Bishop.

Bishop notes that Thomasville is rich in U.S. military history. Henry Flipper, the first black graduate of West Point in 1977, is also a native of Thomasville. Last year, Lloyd Austin made history when he became the first black Secretary of Defense.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily
A police vehicle on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters...
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

Latest News

Wisconsin elections and voting.
Poll: Half of voters don’t have a preferred candidate in Wisconsin’s two biggest races
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the...
Wisconsin’s GOP-ordered election investigation will continue
Alexia Sabor
Sabor announces secretary of state campaign
youngest district chair
Congressional District 1 GOP elects 19-year-old as chair
State senate split
State Senate still split on tax relief package