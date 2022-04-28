Advertisement

Juvenile charged with first-degree murder following road rage shooting, police say

The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male shot and killed a 52-year-old man on...
The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male shot and killed a 52-year-old man on April 14.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (Gray News) – A juvenile in Maryland has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder following a shooting that police describe as a road rage event.

The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male, whose name was not released, shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts on April 14.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting that afternoon where they found Pitts dead inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigation revealed that the victim was “involved in a road rage incident before he was shot,” police said.

Ten days later, on April 24, police arrested the 17-year-old, who they describe as “no stranger” to law enforcement.

Following his arrest, the teen was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged as an adult with first-degree murder, false statement to officers, handgun on person and loaded handgun in vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Baltimore’s homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

