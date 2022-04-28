Advertisement

La Crosse restaurant heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning

The India Curry House on 4th Street appeared to be destroyed by the fire.
Crews battle a fire at the India Curry House in La Crosse, Wis. on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Crews battle a fire at the India Curry House in La Crosse, Wis. on Thursday, April 28, 2022.(Alex Loroff | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse restaurant is heavily damaged after a fire Thursday morning.

The India Curry House on 4th Street appeared to be destroyed by the fire.

The La Crosse Fire Department advised people to avoid the area while they fought the fire Thursday morning. Highway 53 was closed and detoured while crews worked on the scene.

The restaurant posted on Facebook Thursday morning that they would be closed. The restaurant has another location in Rochester, Minn., where they also operate a grocery store.

Crews battle a fire at the India Curry House in La Crosse on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Crews battle a fire at the India Curry House in La Crosse on Thursday, April 28, 2022.(Alex Loroff | WEAU)

La Crosse Police said Highway 53, or 4th Street, between Cass Street and Jay Street is closed temporarily. The detour route to use is 7th Street.

This is a developing news story.

We will be closed. 😞 Thank you all for your thoughts & we will keep you posted. Please show your support for them if you can thru Royal Indian Cuisine & Rice N Spice Indian Grocery Store Rochester

Posted by India Curry House on Thursday, April 28, 2022

ROAD CLOSURE ALERT 4th Street between Cass Street and Jay Street is closed due to an active fire scene. To avoid delays...

Posted by City of La Crosse Police Department on Thursday, April 28, 2022

***Alert*** There is an active fire scene this morning at the corner of 4th and King. Streets are rerouted. Please avoid the area. More details to follow.

Posted by City of La Crosse Fire Department on Thursday, April 28, 2022

