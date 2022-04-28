La Crosse restaurant heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning
The India Curry House on 4th Street appeared to be destroyed by the fire.
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse restaurant is heavily damaged after a fire Thursday morning.
The La Crosse Fire Department advised people to avoid the area while they fought the fire Thursday morning. Highway 53 was closed and detoured while crews worked on the scene.
The restaurant posted on Facebook Thursday morning that they would be closed. The restaurant has another location in Rochester, Minn., where they also operate a grocery store.
La Crosse Police said Highway 53, or 4th Street, between Cass Street and Jay Street is closed temporarily. The detour route to use is 7th Street.
This is a developing news story.
