La Crosse restaurant a total loss following fire Thursday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse restaurant is a total loss following a fire Thursday morning.

The La Crosse Fire Department (LCFD) was called to the India Curry House at 318 4th Street around 4:15 AM. The LCFD reports the fire started in the basement kitchen of the restaurant, but the exact cause is under investigation.

The apartments above the restaurant were immediately evacuated, as were apartments down the road above the Popcorn Tavern. No injuries have been reported, and 16 apartments were impacted by the fire.

Due to the heavy damage the fire caused, the India Curry House building was demolished. The fire department is working with the American Red Cross to help those who have been displaced.

“The Red Cross is going to try to get vouchers to the people that need assistance to find housing,” LCFD Battalion Chief Jeff Schott said. “As far as I know, other people have gone to places, or have places to stay, but that’s something that our people will be working on to make sure those people get shelter.”

The fire also impacted the businesses next to India Curry House, including the Glory Days Sports Pub.

“There’s definite smoke damage, possible water damage,” owner Blake Schoh said. “Luckily, the exterior walls provided a good fire barrier for Glory Days, and we also didn’t have a basement in there.”

The La Crosse Fire Department advised people to avoid the area while they fought the fire Thursday morning. Highway 53 was closed and detoured while crews worked on the scene.

The restaurant posted on Facebook Thursday morning that they would be closed. The restaurant has another location in Rochester, Minn., where they also operate a grocery store.

A total of 35 firefighters were involved in the fire, including every available LCFD unit at one point. Mutual aid was provided by the Shelby Fire Department, which also covered additional calls that came in on La Crosse’s southside. The Onalaska Fire Department covered the northside during the downtown fire.

