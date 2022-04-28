Minn. man dead after ATV crash in Polk County

TOWN OF APPLE RIVER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minn. man has passed away after an ATV crash in Polk County Thursday.

According to a media release by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on April 21 at 8:00 p.m. authorities received a report of of an ATV crash on 168th Avenue, near 80th Street in the Town of Apple River.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release when deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive man near a rolled over ATV. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it appeared the east bound ATV veered into the ditch and upon entering onto the soft shoulder, the vehicle began to roll over.

The man appeared to had suffered severe injuries to his head. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office notes the man was not wearing a helmet. Fire and EMS personnel attended to the man, and he was later flown to Regions Hospital. The man later died in the hospital due to the injuries he suffered.

The man was identified as 67-year-old Mark Rice of Isanti, Minn.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were the Apple River Fire and First Responders, AmeryAmbulance Service, Life Link air ambulance, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

This crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

