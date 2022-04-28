Advertisement

Minn. man dead after ATV crash in Polk County

According to a release by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on April 21, 2022 at around 8:00...
According to a release by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on April 21, 2022 at around 8:00 p.m. authorities received a report of of an ATV crash on 168th Ave, near 80th Street in the Town of Apple River.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF APPLE RIVER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minn. man has passed away after an ATV crash in Polk County Thursday.

According to a media release by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on April 21 at 8:00 p.m. authorities received a report of of an ATV crash on 168th Avenue, near 80th Street in the Town of Apple River.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release when deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive man near a rolled over ATV. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it appeared the east bound ATV veered into the ditch and upon entering onto the soft shoulder, the vehicle began to roll over.

The man appeared to had suffered severe injuries to his head. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office notes the man was not wearing a helmet. Fire and EMS personnel attended to the man, and he was later flown to Regions Hospital. The man later died in the hospital due to the injuries he suffered.

The man was identified as 67-year-old Mark Rice of Isanti, Minn.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were the Apple River Fire and First Responders, AmeryAmbulance Service, Life Link air ambulance, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

This crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
A police vehicle on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters...
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily

Latest News

The Eau Claire Marathon is taking place this weekend in the downtown Eau Claire area and will...
Eau Claire Marathon weekend road closures
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Wisconsin regulators have signed off on the second phase of Alliant Energy’s $1.5 billion solar...
Regulators approve 2nd phase of Alliant solar plan
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has completed an investigation into the death of Jackson.
Eau Claire County DA concludes man’s death was not officer-involved