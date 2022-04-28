Mokes Pizza reopens after fire damages building

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An update is given Thursday after a fire in Eau Claire on April 14.

Mokes Pizza, which is located inside Banbury Place, is back up and running after being closed the last two weeks due to significant damage from the fire.

According to Battalion Chief Brian Toonen, the fire was put out by the building’s sprinkler system before crews arrived.

At Moke’s Pizza, people with disabilities make frozen pizzas.

The president of the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, Gregg Mizerk, says there was talk about changing locations to get pizzas back on the shelves.

“We were looking at alternate sites if we had to the best. The main thing for us is we didn’t want to lose shelf space at the stores. So again, we’re thankful also to the stores that kept our product there, even though some of the spots are a little bit empty,” Mizerk said.

The fire caused an estimated $12,000 in damages.

