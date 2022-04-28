Advertisement

Mokes Pizza reopens after fire damages building

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An update is given Thursday after a fire in Eau Claire on April 14.

Mokes Pizza, which is located inside Banbury Place, is back up and running after being closed the last two weeks due to significant damage from the fire.

According to Battalion Chief Brian Toonen, the fire was put out by the building’s sprinkler system before crews arrived.

At Moke’s Pizza, people with disabilities make frozen pizzas.

The president of the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, Gregg Mizerk, says there was talk about changing locations to get pizzas back on the shelves.

“We were looking at alternate sites if we had to the best. The main thing for us is we didn’t want to lose shelf space at the stores. So again, we’re thankful also to the stores that kept our product there, even though some of the spots are a little bit empty,” Mizerk said.

The fire caused an estimated $12,000 in damages.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
A police vehicle on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters...
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily

Latest News

Fairfax Street Construction Project
Fairfax Street Construction Project
Mokes Pizza Reopens After Fire Damages Building
Mokes Pizza Reopens After Fire Damages Building
Fire Destroys La Crosse Restaurant
Fire Destroys La Crosse Restaurant
Amanda Eyman of Cameron pleads guilty to Amended Count 1 to class I felony- trafficking of a...
Cameron woman pleads guilty to amended count of trafficking of a child