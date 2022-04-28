Name released of driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Jackson County

TOWN OF BROCKWAY, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities have released the name of a driver who died after a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

One of the drivers of the vehicles, now identified as 49-year-old Dennis Nevaguaya of Black River Falls, was found dead at the scene.

According to a media release by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, April 22 at 12:47 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the two-vehicle crash on South Highway 54 in the Town of Brockway.

Assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s office were the Black River Falls EMS, BRF Fire Department, Jackson County Highway Department, Ho Chunk Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

