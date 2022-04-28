Advertisement

Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide

Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten said that Peters suffered strangulation and blunt force trauma.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Preliminary autopsy results show that the death of a 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls is a homicide.

Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten said that according to the preliminary results of the autopsy conducted by the Ramsey County (Minn.) Medical Examiner’s Office, Iliana Peters suffered strangulation and blunt force trauma.

A 14-year-old boy is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm. C. P.-B. is being held on $1 million cash bond at the Eau Claire Juvenile Detention Center ahead of his next court appearance on May 5.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said in court on Wednesday that the 14-year-old boy told investigators that he intended to rape and kill Peters when they left a house in Chippewa Falls together. Newell said that the suspect told investigators that he hit Peters in the stomach and with a stick before strangling her to death and then sexually assaulting her.

Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide...
Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters on April 25 and 26, 2022.(Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)

Two of the three charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. The 14-year-old boy is being tried in adult court.

Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls Monday morning after being reported missing Sunday evening.

Peters’ body is being kept in Minnesota for an undetermined amount of time. The final autopsy results could take four to six weeks as medical examiners wait for toxicology reports.

MORE COVERAGE
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
A police vehicle on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters...
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily

Latest News

The Eau Claire Marathon is taking place this weekend in the downtown Eau Claire area and will...
Eau Claire Marathon weekend road closures
According to a release by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on April 21, 2022 at around 8:00...
Minn. man dead after ATV crash in Polk County
Wisconsin regulators have signed off on the second phase of Alliant Energy’s $1.5 billion solar...
Regulators approve 2nd phase of Alliant solar plan
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has completed an investigation into the death of Jackson.
Eau Claire County DA concludes man’s death was not officer-involved