Advertisement

Regulators approve 2nd phase of Alliant solar plan

Wisconsin regulators have signed off on the second phase of Alliant Energy’s $1.5 billion solar...
Wisconsin regulators have signed off on the second phase of Alliant Energy’s $1.5 billion solar energy plan.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin regulators have signed off on the second phase of Alliant Energy’s $1.5 billion solar energy plan. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Public Service Commission on Thursday unanimously approved Alliant’s plan to buy or build six solar farms in Dane, Grant, Green, Rock and Waushara counties for $620 million. Together the plants are expected to produce 441 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 100,000 homes. The PSC last year approved Alliant’s plan to spend about $925 million to develop 675 megawatts of solar power spread across six other projects. Alliant is working to replace its coal-fired power plants in the next two years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
A police vehicle on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters...
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily

Latest News

The Eau Claire Marathon is taking place this weekend in the downtown Eau Claire area and will...
Eau Claire Marathon weekend road closures
According to a release by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on April 21, 2022 at around 8:00...
Minn. man dead after ATV crash in Polk County
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has completed an investigation into the death of Jackson.
Eau Claire County DA concludes man’s death was not officer-involved