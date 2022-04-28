Spring Drug Take Back Day on April 30

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and local law enforcement officers gathered Thursday to announce the spring 2022 Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday April 30th, Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medication at drug take back and drug disposal locations across the state.

In Eau Claire, a drop off for medications is located in the Eau Claire County Government Center.

Attorney General Kaul says disposing of unwanted drugs properly is important for community health.

“People who are addicted to drugs like heroin and fentanyl can sometimes first become addicted to prescription pills. And often when people become addicted to prescription pills, it’s not just through their prescription that treatment can happen, but it’s because they’ve taken pills. They’ve stolen them from a friend or a neighbor or a family member. By safely disposing of those pills, you can help prevent that from happening,” Kaul said, Permanent drug drop off locations also exist across the state.

You can get more information and find drop off locations near you on the DHS website.

Eau Claire County drop off locations also include Marshfield Medical Center- Eau Claire, Lake Hallie Walmart, Fall Creek Police Department, and Altoona Police Department.

