Augusta baseball sees generations connect

By JD Danielson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Family, tradition, and baseball: The ideal ingredients for a special spring afternoon.

Today Augusta baseball honored one of its long-term natives, Wally Shong, with throwing the ceremonial first pitch before their matchup with Eleva-Strum. Shong, 95, was born and raised in Augusta, and is a proud member of Augusta High School’s 1947 baseball team.

In a beautiful connection, Shong’s grandson Joe is the starting catcher for the 2022 Augusta Beavers baseball team, and thus caught the first pitch from his grandfather. The ceremony marked a celebration of not only Wally’s 95th year, but 75 years of baseball in Augusta.

When asked about the ceremony, Shong spoke humbly about a lifetime of experiences coming together.

“Well I don’t have the words to tell you that. I-I’m just thrilled to death, for me being here, and my grandson catching...I can’t believe it to be honest with you. Time has been great and it’s gone awful fast.”

Later in the matchup, Augusta lost to Eleva-Strum 3 to 19, moving to 3-4 on the season. Their next contest will take place Friday against Independence/Gilmanton.

