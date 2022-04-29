Cadott pharmacy penalized for violating Controlled Substances Act

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A pharmacy in Cadott is penalized in federal court for violating the Controlled Substances Act.

Cadott Miller Pharmacy will pay $20,000 to resolve federal civil allegations of dispensing controlled substances outside of the usual course of professional pharmacy practices as well as recordkeeping violations, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin announced Thursday.

According to a release, between 2017 and 2019, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration executed administrative inspection warrants to review the pharmacy’s operations, including receiving, dispensing and recordkeeping of controlled substances. On Dec. 17, 2019, the DEA suspended the pharmacy’s DEA Certificate of Registration after finding the pharmacy’s compliance measures had failed. The pharmacy voluntarily surrendered its registration on Jan. 7, 2020 and since then has not been able to dispense controlled substances.

According to the settlement agreement between the government and the pharmacy, the pharmacy is alleged to be found in violation of the Controlled Substances Act by filling combinations of controlled substances and medications that have no legitimate medical purpose, are highly addictive and specifically combined to create or enhance abusive and euphoric effects. The government also said that the pharmacy dispensed controlled substances with no valid prescription, made unauthorized early refills and dispensed controlled substances for opioid dependence, a violation of federal law.

In a release, Timothy O’Shea, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said that these practices endanger the public.

“Pharmacies hold a public trust and grave responsibilities,” O’Shea said in the release. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will gladly partner with DEA to protect the public when pharmacies violate federal law.”

The civil penalty was set based on the pharmacy’s inability to pay a substantial penalty based on analysis and review of the pharmacy’s financial circumstances.

The Milwaukee District Office of the DEA conducted the investigation leading to the settlement agreement. The agreement states Controlled Substances Act allegations, which the pharmacy denies.

