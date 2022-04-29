Chippewa Falls YMCA is opening its doors to the community

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters rocked Chippewa Falls and the community continues to mourn her.

In an effort to help the community get through this time of grief, the Chippewa Falls YMCA is opening its doors to everyone.

Chippewa Falls YMCA Executive Director Linda My says the community is hurting over what happened to Lily.

May says she wants the YMCA to be a safe space for anyone in the Chippewa Valley processing this tragedy.

From April 30th through May 8th anyone in the Chippewa Valley can use the Chippewa Falls YMCA for free, no membership is required.

May says she wants the community to use the YMCA as a place of healing and a way to connect with one another.

There will also be a table set up in the lobby to write notes to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, the staff at Parkview Elementary school, and to Lily’s family.

May says all regularly scheduled activities and classes will resume as normal and are open to everyone.

“Chippewa Falls is beautiful, and we wanted to do what we could to support the community as they’re going through these times,” May said. “This is your time to bring in your family, swim in the pool, take a yoga class, meditate, play basketball with your children. But more importantly, they spend time and hug them and laugh with them and just enjoy being together.”

May says the Chippewa Falls YMCA is also offering Parkview employees a two-month membership as a way to help them through this difficult time.

Saturday, April 30th is also Chippewa Falls YMCA’s annual Healthy Kids Day. From 9 am until noon children and their families can learn more about nutrition, exercise, fire safety, and more. There will be interactive activities inside and outside, weather permitting.

