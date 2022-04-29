Death investigation of 79-year-old Altoona man

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department continues to investigate the suspicious death of an Altoona Man.

On April 12th, 79-year-old Dennis Schattie was found in the Rock River near the Fordam Dam in Rockford, Illinois.

Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken says there have not been any arrests made in the death, but two people of interest remain in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail.

She says they’re being held on probation violations, which should give enough time for law enforcement to continue investigating the death of Schattie.

Bakken says this appears to be an isolated incident and she does not believe the public is in danger.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office in Illinois determined the death of Schattie to be suspicious due to the injuries on the body.

The investigation led law enforcement officers to a home on St. Andrews Drive in Altoona where they executed search warrants on April 14th and April 15th.

Bakken would not comment on the connection between Schattie and the home.

Bakken says the case is complex and a number of law enforcement agencies, including Rockford PD, are working together on this case.

“The case involves a substantial amount of data, including historical data and information that will take time to analyze.,” Bakken said. “We have executed approximately 15 search warrants and subpoenas to include records on electronic devices, on vehicles, on the residence, and on accounts. The 15 warrants include over 30 different accounts from various platforms.”

Bakken says she’s confident there will be a resolution to the case.

She anticipates another update on the investigation in the near future with the hopes there will be more information that can be shared.

If you have any information, Bakken says to call the Altoona Police Department or Eau Claire County’s Crime Stoppers.

