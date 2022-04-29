Eau Claire and Altoona city leaders looking for feedback on upcoming Fairfax Street project

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire and Altoona city leaders want to hear from the community about a major road construction project.

The cities are joining together to rebuild Fairfax Street between Hastings Way and Spooner Avenue.

Though crews won’t be ripping up the road for another year, the cities need to know soon what people are looking for in the project.

“It’s in bad condition. It’s a patchwork of a lot of bad joints and potholes and there’s a lot of patching and it’s difficult to drive, it’s rough and there are certainly those issues. It’s primarily the pavement,” said project design engineer Ross Johnson.

He said once the project is finished, that stretch of Fairfax Street won’t be the same.

“It is really changing the character of the street from more just a through arterial and now it’s more of a neighborhood flavor where you have the walking access, the trail, the bike lanes, so it sort of changes the flavor of what that street could be,” he said.

“We have included sidewalks along the west side of the project and a multiuse path along the east side of the project,” Eau Claire Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness said.

She said crews will also work on utilities underneath the road, requiring them to rip up the pavement. That, combined with the lasting changes to the street, is why she said feedback from community members is vital to the once-in-a-30-year project.

People can share their thoughts by filling out a comments form that can be found on both cities’ websites.

“Public feedback is very important to the project,” Ness said. “We do take the comments that we receive and try to implement them and weigh them into the decisions with the project moving forward.”

“They’ll think about what this proposal is, and they’ll think about what is it about this proposal that should be changed,” Johnson.

He said changes could include altering the amount of space for pedestrians versus vehicles. He also wants to know exactly how people currently use Fairfax.

Ness said the project will cost about $1.5 million with federal grant monies covering 80 percent.

She said once construction begins, the stretch of Fairfax Street between Hastings Way and Spooner Avenue could be closed for up to six months.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.