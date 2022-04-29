Fort McCoy soldiers march to raise awareness about sexual assault

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Sexual Assault Awareness Month is nearing an end, but soldiers from Fort McCoy are still joining the cause in their own unique way.

Friday marked the second annual Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Ruck March from the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB).

Soldiers marched for five miles around Sparta, carrying items in their rucksacks to donate for sexual assault survivors.

The donations will go towards Brighter Tomorrows, which has been serving survivors in Monroe County for more than 25 years.

Project Director Jan Bruder says the organization assists about 400 people each year, but calls for help are becoming more frequent.

“Prior to the pandemic, we averaged about three or four clients per week,” Bruder recalled. “Since the pandemic, and still currently, we’re averaging 1.5 new clients per workday.”

Brighter Tomorrows offers safety planning and crisis intervention services for survivors, and tries to provide donations whenever possible.

“A lot of times, the survivors we’re working with are leaving their living situation and they don’t have access to things like toiletries and household items,” Bruder said. “We’re seeing a huge increase in the need for those items, and we don’t get funding that helps us to purchase these items.”

That’s where Fort McCoy is stepping in to help, filling a need which was identified while the pandemic was underway.

“When we reached out to Brighter Tomorrows during COVID, we knew there was issues with funding, so we got together and asked if we could voluntarily raise some items and possibly donate them,” Sergeant First Class Shawn Settles said.

The ruck march was born following those conversations, and soldiers provided Brighter Tomorrows with hygiene items, diapers, and cleaning supplies during Friday’s event.

While Bruder is grateful for the donations, she believes the awareness the march raises is equally important.

“People see the soldiers out and showing that they care about ending violence in our community, and it really sparks a lot of conversation,” Bruder said. “After events like this, we have a lot of new clients that come because they’ve heard about our services through this.”

More information about available services can be found on the Brighter Tomorrows website.

The nonprofit also offers a 24 hour crisis line, which can be reached at 1-888-886-2327.

