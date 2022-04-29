Advertisement

Harvest of the Month-Edamame

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ruth Chipps, a registered dietitian/nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe featuring edamame, the April Harvest of the Month.

Four Ingredient Edamame Succotash

1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1 Medium Onion, chopped

1 Medium bell pepper, chopped

2 c. Edamame

1 c. Corn

2 t. Italian seasoning or Herbs de’ Provence

Method: Heat 11 in skillet. Add olive oil Add onion and pepper. Saute for 3-4 minutes. Add edamame and corn. Cook for an additional 4 minutes. Add herbs and serve.

