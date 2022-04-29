Harvest of the Month-Edamame
Ruth Chipps, a registered dietitian/nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe featuring edamame, the April Harvest of the Month.
Four Ingredient Edamame Succotash
1 Tbsp. Olive Oil
1 Medium Onion, chopped
1 Medium bell pepper, chopped
2 c. Edamame
1 c. Corn
2 t. Italian seasoning or Herbs de’ Provence
Method: Heat 11 in skillet. Add olive oil Add onion and pepper. Saute for 3-4 minutes. Add edamame and corn. Cook for an additional 4 minutes. Add herbs and serve.
