Advertisement

Heart issues growing among young women

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Cardiologists at Mayo Clinic say that during the pandemic, cardiovascular disease in young women saw a significant uptick in cases.

Cardiologists say that a variety of issues affect women differently when it comes to heart health. Among the issues contributing to poor heart health is increased obesity and smoking in young women.

Dr. Mayra Guerrero says that one of the most concerning trends is the shrinking awareness of heart issues.

“And here we saw the numbers going in the wrong direction in regards of awareness of heart disease. Studies have found that in the last decade there are less women concerned about heart disease as a leading cause of death,” Guerrero said.

Dr. Guerrero says the “simple seven” steps that anyone can do to contribute to heart health include: managing blood pressure, controlling cholesterol levels, reducing blood sugar, staying active, eating better, staying at a healthy weight level, and stopping smoking.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile is a suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.
Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Amanda Eyman.
Cameron woman reaches plea deal in child trafficking case
A police vehicle on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, near where the body of Iliana Peters...
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody
Crews battle a fire at the India Curry House in La Crosse, Wis. on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
La Crosse restaurant a total loss following fire Thursday morning

Latest News

ymca
Chippewa Falls YMCA is Opening to the Community
Heart Issues Growing Among Young Women
Heart Issues Growing Among Young Women
A child is examined at a doctor's office.
Wisconsin investigating cases of unusual hepatitis in children, one death
Fort McCoy sexual assault awareness march
Fort McCoy soldiers march to raise awareness about sexual assault