Heart issues growing among young women

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Cardiologists at Mayo Clinic say that during the pandemic, cardiovascular disease in young women saw a significant uptick in cases.

Cardiologists say that a variety of issues affect women differently when it comes to heart health. Among the issues contributing to poor heart health is increased obesity and smoking in young women.

Dr. Mayra Guerrero says that one of the most concerning trends is the shrinking awareness of heart issues.

“And here we saw the numbers going in the wrong direction in regards of awareness of heart disease. Studies have found that in the last decade there are less women concerned about heart disease as a leading cause of death,” Guerrero said.

Dr. Guerrero says the “simple seven” steps that anyone can do to contribute to heart health include: managing blood pressure, controlling cholesterol levels, reducing blood sugar, staying active, eating better, staying at a healthy weight level, and stopping smoking.

